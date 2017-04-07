April 7 Medivir AB

* Says announces positive data from the phase II study of remetinostat in patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

* Says based on these data, Medivir expects to initiate discussions with regulatory authorities with the aim of initiating a phase III study later this year, and to present full phase II trial data at scientific meetings in the second half of 2017

* Medivir shares rise 5 pct at 10:36 GMT, on the way to the strongest daily performance in 2017