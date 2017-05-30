BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 Medivir AB
* Medivir's CFO Ola Burmark will leave his position - successor recruitment underway
* He will continue to fulfill his duties until end of August
* A recruitment process has begun to find his replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.