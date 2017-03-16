March 16 Medivir
* Medivir completes transition of commercial products to
fully focus on research and development
* Says has come to agreement with Janssen to outlicense
commercial rights to nordics for simeprevir and future
simeprevir containing products
* Medivir will receive royalties on sales of all simeprevir
containing products in the Nordics, as it already does in the
rest of the world, and additional performance based milestones
totaling up to approximately 6 MEUR based on certain sales
targets for the Nordics of a combination product containing
simeprevir
* Additionally, Medivir has returned the commercial rights
to Adasuve in the Nordic region to Ferrer, the market
authorization holder of that product
