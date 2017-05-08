BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Mediwound Ltd
* Mediwound reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $540,000 versus i/b/e/s view $627,000
* Mediwound ltd - cash use for 2017 is expected to remain within our guidance for 2017 in range of $15.0 million to $17.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs