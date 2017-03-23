March 23 Mednax Inc:

* Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada

* Mednax Inc - no additional terms of transaction were disclosed

* Mednax Inc - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Mednax Inc - acquisition of Bruce E. Snyder, M.D., PLLC., a private pediatric ophthalmology practice based in Henderson, Nevada