BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 21 Medovex Corp:
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2oShGRW) Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde