May 1 Medpace Holdings Inc:
* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results;
board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Medpace Holdings Inc says backlog as of March 31, 2017
grew 8.0% to $483.8 million from $448.1 million as of March 31,
2016
* Medpace Holdings Inc - forecasts 2017 net service revenue
in range of $373 million to $385 million
* Medpace Holdings Inc qtrly total revenue $106.6 million
versus $99.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medpace Holdings Inc - sees FY diluted earnings per share
is forecasted in range of $0.77 to $0.85
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $397.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medpace Holdings Inc - guidance does not reflect potential
impact of any share repurchases company may make pursuant to
share repurchase program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: