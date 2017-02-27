UPDATE 2-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
Feb 27 Medpace Holdings Inc
* Medpace Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 to $1.68
* Net service revenue of $95.4 million in Q4 increased 11.3% from comparable prior-year period
* Backlog as of December 31, 2016 grew 12.6% to $483.9 million from $429.7 million as of December 31, 2015
* Forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $390 million to $406 million
* 2017 diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in range of $1.06 to $1.14
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $412.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.