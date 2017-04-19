BRIEF-Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Medreleaf Corp. announces filing of preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017