BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire HSN, Inc.
July 5 Conmed Corp
* Medshape sells exoshape® acl product line to conmed corporation
* Medshape inc says conmed to acquire exoshape® acl fixation system
BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric, German drugmaker Merck KGaA, and Japan's Canon risk hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators accused them of providing misleading information during separate merger deals.
* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas