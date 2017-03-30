BRIEF-Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 30 Medtech Holdings Ltd:
* FY ended Dec 2016 turnover $9.8 million versus $13.3 million year ago
* FY loss before taxation $275,486 versus profit of $476,914 year ago
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd