WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic announces 7 percent increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
* Medtronic Plc - board authorized expenditure of up to $5.0 billion for new share repurchases
* Medtronic Plc says authorization replaces previous 2015 repurchase authorization to redeem up to an aggregate number of ordinary shares
* Medtronic Plc - is no specific time-period associated with repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.