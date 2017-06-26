BRIEF-Chembio diagnostics announces At-The-Market-Program
* Chembio Diagnostics- announced that it has established an "at--market" program through which it may offer and sell up to $21.2 million of common stock
June 26 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Medtronic - agreement to measure health outcomes for patients that choose to transition to pump therapy using Medtronic insulin pump featuring Smartguard technology
* Medtronic announces new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients currently on multiple daily insulin injections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board