April 6 Medtronic Plc -
* Medtronic announces voluntary worldwide recall of its
stratamr(tm) adjustable valves and shunts
* As of initiation of recall, 2,622 strataMR valves and
shunts potentially affected by this recall had been distributed
worldwide
* Medtronic initiated recall due to an increase in product
complaint rate
* Affected strataMR valves and shunts were manufactured from
October 27, 2015 to November 11, 2016
* Recall only applies to strataMR adjustable valves and
shunts and does not apply to strata(tm) II or strata(tm) NSC
products
* As of April 1, 2017, product complaint rate related to
this issue was 2.75 percent of total units distributed
* U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) and other
regulatory bodies also have been notified of recall
* There has been one reported patient death, but cause of
death has not been confirmed to be related to the issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: