Feb 21 Medtronic Plc:
* Reg-Medtronic reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60
* Medtronic plc - qtrly revenue of $7.3 billion grew 5 pct
as reported
* Medtronic PLC - reiterated its fiscal year 2017 revenue
outlook, eps guidance, and free cash flow outlook
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly restorative therapies group
worldwide revenue of $1.817 billion increased 4 percent on both
a reported and constant currency basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $29.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly spine revenue of $657 million,
increased 3 percent
* Medtronic PLC - qtrly cvg worldwide revenue of $2.548
billion increased 5 percent, or 6 percent on a constant currency
basis
* Qtrly spine revenue of $657 million increased 3 percent on
both a reported and constant currency basis
* Q3 revenue view $7.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
