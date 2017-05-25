PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic Plc - Q4 revenue of $7.9 billion grew 5% as reported; 5% at constant currency
* Medtronic Plc - RTG worldwide Q4 revenue of $1.951 billion increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - CVG worldwide q4 revenue of $2.848 billion increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5 percent
* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects diluted non-GAAP EPS growth to be in range of 9 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - spine Q4 revenue of $676 million increased 3 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc - reiterated its long-term expectation of mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit EPS growth, both on a constant currency basis
* Medtronic Plc -in fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP EPS would be negatively affected by approximately $0.05 to $0.10, with about $0.03 to $0.05 impact in Q1
* Medtronic - 2018 guidance does not include impact of previously announced divestiture of portion of patient monitoring and recovery division to Cardinal Health
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $30.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medtronic - FY 2018 revenue could be positively affected by about $75 million - $175 million, including about negative $10 million - negative $60 million impact in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SG Blocks Inc announces pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: