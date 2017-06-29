June 29 Meet Group Inc:
* Meet Group Inc - on June 27, 2017, Meet Group, Inc., a
Delaware corporation entered into a cooperation agreement - sec
filing
* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement,
company agreed to increase size of board from 6 to 7 members, no
later than June 27, 2017
* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement,
company agreed to accept resignation of one existing member of
board
* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, co
agreed to appoint Jim Parmelee as a director with a term
expiring at Co's 2018 annual meeting
Source text (bit.ly/2sms6wl)
