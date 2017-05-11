BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 MEG Energy Corp
* MEG Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Quarterly production volumes of 77,245 barrels per day
* Qtrly net earnings $1.6 million versus $130.8 million
* On track to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 BPD-82,000 BPD, targets exit production for 2017 of 86,000 BPD-89,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.