BRIEF-Linkage Assurance posts FY pretax profit of 942.7 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 15 Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd
* Mega Nirman & Industries - Chandni Ankit Singla resigned from post of CFO of company effective from close of working hour of June 15, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 22 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured