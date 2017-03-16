EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Megafon says:
* Q4 2016 net profit at 3.1 billion roubles ($53 million), down 42.3 percent year on year.
* Q4 revenue at 81.3 billion roubles, down 0.8 percent year on year.
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 29.1 billion roubles, down 1.6 percent year on year.
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 35.7 percent versus 36.0 percent in Q4 2015.
* Sees 2017 OIBDA at 112–118 billion roubles.
* Sees 2017 capex at 55-60 billion roubles.
* Expects flat or low single digit growth in 2017 revenues. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4687 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.