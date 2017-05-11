BRIEF-Ecommerce Alliance sells 12 pct stake in Mybestbrands to Signa Retail
* SELLS 12 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF MYBESTBRANDS TO SIGNA RETAIL
May 11 Megalogic Technology Holdings Ltd
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000
* Says no dividends was declared or paid during three months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SELLS 12 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF MYBESTBRANDS TO SIGNA RETAIL
MILAN, June 19 Vivendi has appealed against an Italian regulator's ruling demanding that the French media group reduce its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 19 Accenture Plc and Microsoft Corp are teaming up to build a digital ID network using blockchain technology, as part of a United Nations-supported project to provide legal identification to 1.1 billion people worldwide with no official documents.