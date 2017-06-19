June 19Meganesuper Co Ltd

* Says co plans to establish a pure holding company on Nov. 1 and transfer all shares to it

* Says co will be delisted on Oct. 27 and become the wholly owned unit of the pure holding company

* Says the pure holding company will be listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ on Nov. 1

* Says the pure holding company will hold all units of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bNF3Xh

