* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17

* Confirms that it is targeting P90 billion worth of reservation sales this year on the back of robust demand in the property market

* Clarifies that it had a sequential improvement in quarterly reservation sales since last year which it hopes to sustain