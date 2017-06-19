UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Megaworld Corp :
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
* Confirms that it is targeting P90 billion worth of reservation sales this year on the back of robust demand in the property market
* Clarifies that it had a sequential improvement in quarterly reservation sales since last year which it hopes to sustain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)