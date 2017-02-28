Feb 28 Meggitt Plc
* Fy underlying pretax profit 352.1 million stg versus 310.3
million stg year ago
* Final dividend up 5 percent to 10.3 penceper share
* Total dividend up 5 percent to 15.1 penceper share
* Reported revenue growth of 21% benefitted from foreign
currency movements and composites acquisitions completed in late
2015
* Group organic revenue growth of 1%: organic revenue growth
of 4% in civil aerospace and 1% in military partially offset by
continued weakness in energy
* Recommended final dividend up 5% to 10.3p, resulting in
full-year dividend up 5% to 15.1p
* Underlying profit before tax 352.1 million stg +13 percent
* Earnings per share (p) 34.8 +10 percent
* Revenue 1,992.4 million stg, +21 percent
* Stronger second half performance gives us good momentum
going into 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By London Bureau)