Feb 28 Meggitt Plc

* Fy underlying pretax profit 352.1 million stg versus 310.3 million stg year ago

* Final dividend up 5 percent to 10.3 penceper share

* Reported revenue growth of 21% benefitted from foreign currency movements and composites acquisitions completed in late 2015

* Group organic revenue growth of 1%: organic revenue growth of 4% in civil aerospace and 1% in military partially offset by continued weakness in energy

* Earnings per share (p) 34.8 +10 percent

* Revenue 1,992.4 million stg, +21 percent

* Stronger second half performance gives us good momentum going into 2017