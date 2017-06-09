BRIEF-Xplore Tech says compensation committee commenced review of co's compensation practices
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
June 9 Mei Ah Entertainment Group Ltd
* Unit and Li entered into agreement relating to formation of JV company
* JV company is intended primarily to invest in motorsports entertainment business
* Li Kuo Hsing is chairman and a substantial shareholder of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited