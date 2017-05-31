BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut vs IPO price of $20/share
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
May 31 Mei Pharma Inc:
* Mei Pharma announces pre-specified response rate exceeded in dose-escalation study of ME-401 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and follicular lymphoma
* Mei Pharma -independent safety review committee finds no dose limiting toxicities, declares minimum biologically effective dose, recommends dose escalation
* Mei Pharma Inc says there have been no reports of ALT/AST elevations, colitis or pneumonitis, events commonly reported with other drugs in the class
* Mei Pharma Inc says one patient in study experienced grade 3 neutropenia that was considered related to study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Twitter and Sela Sport partner to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google pressed U.S. lawmakers and the international community on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.