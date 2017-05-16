May 16 Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner

* Says JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the unit will own 51 percent stake in it

* CO's Langfang-based bio-tech unit will invest 699,660 euros into a high-performance microbial technology development firm SenseUp, and to own 5 percent stake in it after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LAQkwO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)