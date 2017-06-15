June 15Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 72.2 percent stake in Ciming Checkup for 2.7 billion yuan

* It will issue 150.9 million shares in private placement and pay cash of 350 million yuan

* It will raise up to 510 million yuan in private placement for payment of transaction and facility purchase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l2kgBB

