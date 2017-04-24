UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 400 million yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 5.2 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xee7zs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources