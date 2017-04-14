UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 14Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* In the previous div plan, it decided to pay 1.5 yuan per 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 28 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s84TCD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources