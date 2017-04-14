April 14Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* In the previous div plan, it decided to pay 1.5 yuan per 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 28 new shares for every 10 shares

