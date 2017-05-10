May 10 Mekonomen Ab

* Mekonomen q1 ebit 126 million sek (121) vs Reuters poll forecast 132 mln

* Revenue increased 7 per cent to SEK 1,518 M (1,424)

* Sales in comparable units rose 5 per cent

* Says for the full year we see potential for an increasing overall total market as recent statistics shows that the number of miles driven increased for the third year in a row in Sweden, the car park is growing and new car sales have increased steadily the last years

For Mekonomen Group, the potential for a stronger market is primarily linked to an increased car park for cars three years and older