PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Melbourne IT Ltd:
* Melbourne IT to acquire WME Group
* Acquisition of WME Group is expected to generate EPS accretion of 12% to 18%
* Expected positive impact of approximately $6.5 million to $7.5 million (before synergies) on FY17 underlying EBITDA
* Underwritten rights issue raising $30.7m and $9m of debt to fund acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of 100% of WME Group for approximately $39 million
* WME Group expected to accelerate MLB's growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) through enhanced cross sell and customer retention
* Deal to be funded by debt of about $9 million and a fully underwritten $30.7 million rights offer of 1 share for every existing 7 shares at issue price of $2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, June 16 India's new Goods and Services Tax (GST), its biggest tax reform since independence, will unify a $2 trillion economy into a single market - and demand massive changes for small businesses that will have to go online to file their taxes.
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.