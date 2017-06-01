BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Melco Holdings Inc
* Says it bought back 249,100 shares at 788.9 million yen from May 1 to May 31
* Says it bought back 1,000,600 shares as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7WXgB9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions