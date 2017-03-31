March 31 Melco International Development Ltd

* Board has recommended payment of a special final dividend of HK2.0 cents per share

* Profit attributable to owners of company was HK$10.4 billion for year ended 31 December 2016 compared to HK$0.1 billion

* FY net revenue was HK$23.9 billion for the year ended 31 december 2016 versus HK$0.4 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2nGYk1w) Further company coverage: