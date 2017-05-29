May 29 Melco International Development Ltd

* Melco LottVentures, 500.com and company entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Total consideration for sale shares is hk$322.2 million, equivalent to hk$0.252 per sale share

* Melco LottVentures to sell 1.28 bln MelcoLot shares, representing about 40.65% of issued share capital of MelcoLot