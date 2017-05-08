UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - launch of public offering of 27.8 million adss,82 million ordinary shares for 165.3 million ordinary shares, concurrent repurchase from Crown Resorts
* Melco Resorts & Entertainment - upon completion of offering and repurchase expected to occur on May 15, crown will no longer hold any shares in Melco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources