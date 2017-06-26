GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies, weak dollar lifts oil; stocks slip
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
June 26 Melco Resorts Finance Limited
* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited - proposes to conduct an international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts Finance - net proceeds, together with cash on hand if applicable, will be used to repay in full a drawdown in amount of $350 million from revolving credit facility
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited -proposed additional notes to be issued under indenture under which co issued US$650 million of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 27 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday made a passionate defense against a corruption charge leveled at him by the public prosecutor, calling it a "fiction" that was an attack on his government and the entire nation.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.