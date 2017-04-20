UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 Melexis NV:
* Sales for the first quarter of 2017 were 123.6 million euros ($132.56 million), an increase of 13 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year
* Expects sales in the second quarter of 2017 to be around the level of 127 million euros
* Q1 gross margin was 56.6 million euros, an increase of 15 pct compared to the same quarter of last year
* For 2017 expects sales growth to be between 11 percent and 15 percent, a gross profit margin around 45 percent and an operating margin around 25 percent
* Q1 net income 25.4 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating result 31.5 million euros versus 27.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pi0pD3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15