BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 MELHUS SPAREBANK
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 31.6 MILLION VERSUS NOK 29.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: