UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Melia Hotels International SA:
* FY net profit 100.7 million euros ($106.9 million) versus 36.0 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 285.6 million euros versus 293.1 million euros year ago
* Forecast for Q1 and the year end points towards a mid-to-high single digit RevPAR increase
* RevPAR owned & leased increased by 8.8% in 2016, while if included managed Hotels, RevPAR increased a 14.3 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources