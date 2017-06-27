June 27 Melior Resources Inc:

* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility

* Melior Resources - pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Pala Investments Limited to amend terms of its loan agreement

* Reached an agreement to increase debt facility available to company from $3,300,000 to $4,722,664