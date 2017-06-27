UPDATE 1-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 27 Melior Resources Inc:
* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility
* Melior Resources - pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Pala Investments Limited to amend terms of its loan agreement
* Reached an agreement to increase debt facility available to company from $3,300,000 to $4,722,664 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.