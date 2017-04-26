US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Mellanox Technologies Ltd:
* Mellanox reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.25
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Q1 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $188.7 million
* Mellanox Technologies Ltd says "we expect 2017 to be a growth year for mellanox"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $222.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.