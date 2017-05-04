UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 Memorial Production Partners Lp:
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring
* through its financial restructuring, company eliminated more than $1.3 billion of debt from its balance sheet
* announced that it engaged jefferies as lead advisor and initiated process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* it successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 as new corporation under name Amplify Energy Corp
* restructuring plan includes divesting non-core assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Shares of retailer Hudson's Bay Co climbed as much as 17 percent on Monday after U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner to explore strategic options, including going private.