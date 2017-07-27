FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Memphasys concludes mediation with Pulau Manukan Ventures Labuan & Prime Biologics Private
July 27, 2017 / 12:32 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Memphasys concludes mediation with Pulau Manukan Ventures Labuan & Prime Biologics Private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Memphasys Ltd

* Concluded mediation with Pulau Manukan Ventures Labuan & Prime Biologics Private & has reached full settlement on all outstanding disputes

* Prime Biologics has agreed to make or discharge certain Memphasys' payment obligations to third parties up to a certain agreed amount

* Prime Biologics agreed to ship certain machinery to Memphasys' premises in Sydney & to make payments related to outstanding obligations on said machinery

* Prime Biologics and Pulau Manukan will no longer pursue any claim against Memphasys in relation to S$4.8m debt associated with certain equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad)

