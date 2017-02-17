Feb 17 Memphasys Ltd
* Provides following details and a summary of dispute
resolution process it has commenced
* Prime Biologics Pte Ltd ("Prime") and Memphasys Ltd have
agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in Nsw Supreme
Court
* Now filed an application for arbitration in Singapore to
hear and resolve dispute between Memphasys, Prime Biologics and
Manukan
* Arbitration will primarily deal with s$4.8 million debt
associated with fit-out of rental facility that prime is using
in singapore
* Memphasys remains optimistic that a positive outcome from
arbitration process will be achieved
