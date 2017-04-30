BRIEF-Cryosite says Mark Byrne has been appointed interim CEO
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 1.9 million versus EGP 406,000 year ago
* Nine-month sales EGP 228.7 million versus EGP 282 million year ago
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis