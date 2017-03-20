March 20 Memscap SA:
* FY net profit 0.1 million euros ($107,630) versus 0.7
million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 0.0 million euros versus 0.8 million
euros year ago
* FY revenue 11.7 million euros versus 12.6 million euros
year ago
* Over 2017, the Group intends to optimize its industrial
organization in order to increase the flexibility of its
production capacities
* In 2017, the Group will accelerate its disengagement from
low-margin services activities in favor of development of its
intellectual property driven activities
* Evolution while potentially impacting Group's
profitability in the short term, should enable Group to
significantly increase its margins over the coming years
($1 = 0.9291 euros)
