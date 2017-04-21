BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Memscap SA:
* Q1 2017 consolidated revenue at EUR 2.9 million
* Q1 operating loss EUR 0.3 million ($321,510.00) versus no income year ago
* Q1 net loss EUR 0.3 million versus no income year ago
* Expects to significantly increase its margins over coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
