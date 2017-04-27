BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017
April 27 Memtech International Ltd
* Group's 1Q2017 revenue saw an increase of 9.8% to US$36.4 million compared to US$33.2 million in 1Q2016
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders rose 180.7% to US$1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - Booz Allen Hamilton Inc informed that U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.