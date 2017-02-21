Feb 21 Menhaden Capital Plc:

* Has resolved to seek cancellation of its secondary listing on NEX in order to achieve operational and financial efficiencies

* Company will retain its premium listing on LSE

* Board anticipates cancellation of listing from NEX Exchange to complete on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)